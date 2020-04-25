Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Resources
More Obituaries for Elfriede Etchison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elfriede Garringer Etchison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elfriede Garringer Etchison Obituary
Elfriede Garringer Etchison

Muncie - Elfriede Garringer Etchison of Muncie, Indiana, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 22, at the age of 92. Elfi was born an only child in Vienna, Austria, on January 31, 1928, to the late Karl and Albina Sollfrank. Loving wife to the late Lee Edward Garringer who died of cancer at age 41 after 18 years of marriage. They had three children, Heidi Rhea (Rob) of Mandeville, Louisiana, Steve Garringer, Muncie, Indiana and a stillborn daughter, Michelle Rene Garringer in 1968. Married to second husband, Leon Etchison, for only two short years before he died of a heart attack, she become a loving step-mom to the late Jan Etchison ( the late Nancy), Jeanine Souders, (Larry) of Muncie, Indiana, Michael Etchison, ( Amy), of Wintergarden, Florida, and Julie Hankins-Jones ( Steve) of Muncie. She has twenty one grandchildren, forty great-grandkids with two more on the way, and three great-great-grandkids.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Father David Hellmann officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to, A Rhea of Hope, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, that has an Oktoberfest fundraiser for a rare and aggressive cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma (Bile Duct Cancer), with funds going towards research. This year's Oktoberfest will be in Elfriede's memory. Checks can be sent to A Rhea of Hope, P.O. Box 1371, Mandeville, Louisiana 79470-1371.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.

She will be sadly missed all over the world by her many friends and family that she has touched. A Celebration of Life, where she would be fondly remembered with friends and family, will be taking place later this year when we can once again gather together and celebrate this wonderfully loving person.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elfriede's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -