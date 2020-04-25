|
|
Elfriede Garringer Etchison
Muncie - Elfriede Garringer Etchison of Muncie, Indiana, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 22, at the age of 92. Elfi was born an only child in Vienna, Austria, on January 31, 1928, to the late Karl and Albina Sollfrank. Loving wife to the late Lee Edward Garringer who died of cancer at age 41 after 18 years of marriage. They had three children, Heidi Rhea (Rob) of Mandeville, Louisiana, Steve Garringer, Muncie, Indiana and a stillborn daughter, Michelle Rene Garringer in 1968. Married to second husband, Leon Etchison, for only two short years before he died of a heart attack, she become a loving step-mom to the late Jan Etchison ( the late Nancy), Jeanine Souders, (Larry) of Muncie, Indiana, Michael Etchison, ( Amy), of Wintergarden, Florida, and Julie Hankins-Jones ( Steve) of Muncie. She has twenty one grandchildren, forty great-grandkids with two more on the way, and three great-great-grandkids.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Father David Hellmann officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to, A Rhea of Hope, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, that has an Oktoberfest fundraiser for a rare and aggressive cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma (Bile Duct Cancer), with funds going towards research. This year's Oktoberfest will be in Elfriede's memory. Checks can be sent to A Rhea of Hope, P.O. Box 1371, Mandeville, Louisiana 79470-1371.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
She will be sadly missed all over the world by her many friends and family that she has touched. A Celebration of Life, where she would be fondly remembered with friends and family, will be taking place later this year when we can once again gather together and celebrate this wonderfully loving person.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020