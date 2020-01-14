|
Elisabeth (Betsy) Anne Pyle
Muncie - Elisabeth (Betsy) Anne Pyle passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Hers was a life of love and service to her family and community. She was born November 2, 1938 in Lancaster, Ohio to Dwight E. Walter & Clara J. Singrey Walter. Growing up in that community, she graduated from Lancaster High School in 1956. Entering Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, she soon met her husband-to-be. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa and Kappa Phi sororities. She was elected to Chimes and Mortar Board Society for her contributions as a student leader. She graduated with an English major in 1960.
She soon began a career in teaching, first in Barrington, Rhode Island, and some years later in Gratis, Ohio, while nurturing a growing family. When the family relocated to Muncie, IN in 1983, she began a long career in the Muncie Public Library. She was known as "Miss Betsy" working in turn with children at Conley, Kennedy, and Maring-Hunt libraries where her talent of talking backwards proved particularly fascinating to youngsters. She was also known for building the children's library collections. During this time, she completed an MS in Library Science from Indiana University. She retired in the early 2000s.
Betsy was dedicated to church work and particularly the service of the United Methodist Women. She served in leadership positions at the College Avenue United Methodist Church unit, and at the level of the East District. She also served as a delegate to the Indiana Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church for several years.
She is survived by her husband Dr. James Pyle, five children Dr. Jennifer Pyle Meek (William) of Chicago, IL; Laura Pyle of Darien, IL; Stephen W. Pyle (Kim) of Loveland, OH; Edward Pyle of Sausalito, CA; and James Scott Pyle of Geneva, IL. She is also survived by three grandchildren Andrew J. Meek (Jessica) of Indianapolis, IN; Emily Pyle & Benjamin Pyle of Loveland, OH.
Her backwards-talking abilities, which she taught herself to do as a child, were once highlighted in a segment of WISH-TV's feature segment Indiana's Own. She loved quilting and scrapbooking which she shared at the High Street Update Learning Programs. Recently, her passion was to create homemade greeting cards for family and friends at birthdays and holidays.
There will be an opportunity for visitation at College Avenue United Methodist Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at College Avenue United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. with an opportunity to visit with family an hour beforehand. Flowers and other condolences are welcome at College Avenue United Methodist Church preceding visiting hours.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020