Elisabeth Irie O'Shea
Yorktown - Irie Elisabeth O'Shea, 17, of Yorktown, passed away on December 19, 2019. She was born on July 23, 2002 in Bloomington, Indiana; the daughter the daughter of Mickey Joe and Alexis (Ream) Minnich. Irie was a student at Wes-Del High School where she was a member of the Academic Honor Society and Captain of the Wes-Del Color Guard, a passion and love of Irie's. She was an after school tutor to many and a humbled and generous soul. Irie planned to attend Ivy Tech Community College and transfer to Ball State University to achieve her dream of becoming a high school guidance counselor. She was a caring big sister and babysitter. Irie loved her Blue Volkswagen that she put new flowers on every week, tacos, her taco backpack and chai tea lattes. Irie was close with her grandparents and was a free-spirited girl who had a passion for albums and Green Day. She was a truly amazing, caring soul to those around her. Irie is survived by her parents, Lexi and Mickey Joe Minnich; siblings, Lyla Minnich and Mason Minnich; grandparents, Stacey and Pop Tony Walden and James O'Shea; aunts and uncles, Ariel and Todd Capouch, Kieren O'Shea-Day, Colin O'Shea, Heather O'Shea; great-grandparents, Max and Roby Park; best friend Maddie Olsen; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Mason Ream; great-grandparents, Jackie Brown, John Ream, Joan Park, and Danny and Kimm Porter; uncle and aunt, Bill and Jenni Nieswander; and great-aunt, Julie Ream. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 West State Road 46, Bloomington. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irie's memory to Wes-Del Color Guard.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019