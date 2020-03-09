Resources
Elise (Roach) Shinn

Elise (Roach) Shinn Obituary
Elise (Roach) Shinn

Elise (Roach) Shinn, born Febuary 6, 1934, passed away March 4th, 2020 at Primrose Memory Care in Anderson, Indiana. She was the daughter of Samuel and Elizabeth Roach and was the oldest of 6 siblings. William Fay Roach of Columbus, IN; Regina Nobblitt of Fries, Virginia; Shirley Bratton of New Castle, IN; Lula Mae (Lou) Kratzer, of Anderson, IN; and Terry Roach (Deceased). Elise spent most of her life in Miami Florida and in Key Largo and had a long career teaching in the Miami Dade Public School System. Elise lived life to the fullest and loved to travel the world, entertain both her friends and family and to both teach and play bridge. She was preceded in Death by her husband Robert Shinn. Elise had chosen to be cremated and there will be no services held. If anyone wishes, they should send honorariums or donations to their local humane society.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
