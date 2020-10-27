Eliza Jane Branson



Eliza Jane Branson, a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. God saw fit to give his angel her wings. Eliza was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Hampton and Josephine Stewart.



At the age of 20 years old she became the bride of Robert Branson and later to this union, they were blessed with three children, Robert Jr., Linda K. and Renee. Robert and Eliza were married for 40 years until his sudden and unexpected death in 1977. Eliza told many stories about her youth years with her siblings and being raised in Mississippi. In her young adult years she taught school in Greenwood, Mississippi. She was a 60+ year member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served on the Usher Board and was a member of the United Methodist Women's Organization. Eliza was a 60 year member of the Needlecraft Club, which was to be renamed the "Our Pals Social Club" in which she served as the President up until the day she passed away. She served on the Board of Directors of Action, Inc., was a member of the LLW Federated Club, the Coalition of 100 Women and was the President of the Buley Senior Citizens. Eliza's hobbies were cooking, inviting everyone over to her home to eat and sleep over and growing African Violets. She was friendly to everyone she met and dearly loved her children and family especially her grandchildren, they were her pride and joy. She had many friends over the years and as of late made many new ones; she will be sorely missed by all.



Eliza is survived by her daughter, Linda who was also her caregiver and best friend, her daughter Renee Hayden of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren Kimberly Cooper, Michael Hayden Jr. and Katrina Hayden all of Houston, Texas; her sisters Thelma Stewart and Margaree Stewart both of Detroit, Michigan; two great grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Dorothy Branson of Indianapolis, Indiana and Lottie Stewart of Detroit, Michigan and many nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her infant son Robert Jr. (affectionately called "Little Robert"), her parents, and her brothers Willie, James, Jimmy, Walter, Cleotha and Rolly and her son-in-law Michael Hayden.



Calling will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church from 10am-12noon, services will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store