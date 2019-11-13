Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1200 West Riverside
Muncie, IN
1933 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann Fox Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Fox, 85, of Muncie, joined her loving husband, James, in heaven on November 11, 2019. She passed away at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. Elizabeth was born in Terre Haute, IN, on December 20, 1933, the daughter of John Wessol and Mary Shestack. Elizabeth is a 1951 Otter Creek High School graduate. On May 8, 1954 Elizabeth married the love of her life, James Max Fox, in Terre Haute.

Elizabeth was the heart and soul of her family. She always put them first, no matter what. She loved her family and friends to the fullest and her warm smile was evident of that. Elizabeth also loved to travel to Myrtle Beach, enjoy the warm weather, and cheer on the Pacers and the Colts. She was also a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Muncie.

Surviving relatives include her four loving children: Teresa Hadad (husband, Jerry) of Richmond, IL, Barbara Glaser (Tim Harter) of Muncie, Mike Fox of Austin, TX, and Mary Johnson (husband, Jim) of Muncie; six grandchildren: Derek Moore (wife, Jamie), Stephanie Hadad (James), Rachelyn Butler (husband, Brett), Josh Johnson (Vanessa), Hannah Johnson (Wesley), and Brendan Fox; great-granddaughter, Audrey Moore; great-grandson, Raymond Butler; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Fox of 55 years; and siblings: Mary, Helen, Mike, Harry, and Joe.

The Fox family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of IU Ball Memorial Medical Emergency Room group who was working on November 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1200 West Riverside, Muncie. A Mass of Christian Burial will also be held at the Church following the visitation, at 12:00 noon, with Father John Kiefer officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following organizations: The , 113 N. Council St, Muncie, IN 47305 and/or The American Diabetes Association, 6415 Castleway West Dr. # 114, Indianapolis, IN 46250 and/or The , 115 West Washington St. #1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements for the Fox family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
