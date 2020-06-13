Elizabeth Ann Roos
Muncie - Elizabeth Ann Roos, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Westminster Village.
She was born July 6, 1944, in Winchester, Indiana, and moved with her parents, the late Emil Z. and Philora (Schuster) Roos, to Muncie at the age of 2. Betsy graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1962 and was a proud Bearcat. She received a degree in History from Ball State University in 1971 where she was on the Dean's List and was a member of the following organizations: Delta Alpha Gamma (German Club), Alpha Mu Gamma foreign language honorary society, Gamma Theta Upsilon national geography honorary society, Pi Gamma Mu social science honorary society, Phi Alpha Theta national history honorary society, Phi Society Liberal Arts honorary society and Pi Lambda Theta national honor and professional association for women in education society..
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Muncie, Tri Kappa Sorority Delta Phi Chapter, The McRae Club, and a life member of the following groups: Nantucket Historical Association, Ball Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Action for Animals, Animal Rescue Fund, AAUW, and BSU Alumni Association.
Betsy's life ling residency in Muncie and her love of history led to her amazing expertise as an historian of the region. She loved sharing her knowledge of Minnetrista and of the Ball family. No one was a better guide in Muncie.
She is survived by her cousins, Sally Naas Mauger Veil (Naples, FL), Bill Mauger (Denver, CO), Meg Mauger (Portland, IN), Sarah Raunecker (Middlebury, VT), and Patricia Van Dyke.
Family and friends may call at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 9th, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Funeral Services will immediately follow, to be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th, 2020, Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bracken Library at BSU c/o of the Ball State University Foundation 2800 W. Bethel Ave. Muncie, IN 47304, Action for Animals, P.O. Box 835, Muncie, IN 47308, and ARF, Inc., 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.