Elizabeth "June" Beaty
Muncie - Elizabeth, "June", Beaty, 91, Muncie, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Heritage Home of Florence, South Carolina. In her last moments, she was surrounded by her family, to which showered her with love as she made a peaceful passing from this life. She was born on August 4, 1928 to Joseph and Tressa Thomas in Richmond, Indiana. June was a secretary at Ball State University until retirement. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie, IN. She was a business owner, an officer in the American Women's Business Association, and active in Civic Theater, St. Mary's and St. Lawrence Perish Councils, Daughter of Isabella and the Red Hatter Society for several years.
Survivors include her children, Linda Beaty of Houston, TX, Carol Beaty of Muncie, Nancy Zearbaugh of Muncie, Tim Beaty of Muncie, Christopher (Cynthia) Beaty of South Carolina, Julie (Bradley) Eastes of Muncie. Her grandchildren, Brian Beaty, Shea and Shelby Johnson, Lisa (Brad) Johnson and Eric Zearbaugh, and Brianna Beaty. Her great-grandchildren, Taylor and Christopher (Emily) Beaty. Her great-great grandchildren, Cooper and Scarlette Beaty.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Joseph and Tessa Thomas, her husband of 56 years, Quentin Beaty, and her sons Thomas and John Beaty.
Friends may call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St, Muncie. There will be a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Parson Mortuary.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father David Hellmann officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Online condoleces may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
