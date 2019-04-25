|
|
Elizabeth June Dudgeon
Farmland, IN - Elizabeth June Dudgeon, 78, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Farmland, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL. Elizabeth was born in Double Springs, AL, on March 16, 1941 a daughter of the late Arlene (Dyer) and James William McGaughy. She was a 1959 graduate of Center High School in Delaware County and received a Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University. Elizabeth was the widow of Dr. Charles A. Dudgeon who she happily married on April 3, 1992 and sadly lost on November 4, 2014. Elizabeth was formerly employed by Gordon's Flowers, Wilton Cake Decorating Company and was a member of the American Cut Glass Association. She was a hardworking woman, blessed with a creative spirit and artistic hand. She enjoyed gardening, making flower arrangements, traveling, painting, baking, cooking, cake decorating and was well known for her amazing pie's. Liz knew the importance of laughter and leaves behind many happy memories. Whether outside catching some sun on the beach, listening to country music, cheering on the Ohio State Football Team, watching an episode of The Big Bang Theory, enjoying animals and all that nature has to offer or just spending time with her precious grandchildren, Liz found joy in and cherished every moment. She is survived by her son; Shawn D. Swearingen (wife Tami), daughter; Heather A. Winans (husband Chad), brothers; Rodger, David, and Jay McGaughy, sister; Lisa Skinner, first husband and friend; Larry D. Swearingen, six grandchildren; Aaron, Jordyn, Joshuah and Sarah Swearingen, Turner and Cade Goodrich, and several nieces and nephews. Liz was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dr. Charles A. Dudgeon, one brother; William McGaughy, and two sisters; Faye McCord, and Joyce Paul. Friends are invited to call Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11-1 at MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel. Funeral services will be held directly after at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jeremy Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery, Farmland, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Autism Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 25, 2019