Elizabeth June Hoffman
Muncie - Elizabeth June Hoffman, 48, died early Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born October 12, 1972 in Muncie and is the daughter of Patricia Ann Mitchell and the late Samuel Robert Morrison.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Muncie Central High School Class of 1991. She received her associate's degree from Ivy Tech as a CNA. Elizabeth loved her family especially her children and her granddaughter. She loved spending time on the lake, especially during the 4th of July. Elizabeth loved cruises and arts/crafts.
Elizabeth is survived by her three children, Samantha Elizabeth Hoffman of Bedford, Zachary Michael Hoffman of Muncie and Addison Michelle Hoffman of Muncie; her granddaughter Isabell Marie Davis of Muncie; her partner Michael Hoffman of Muncie; her mother Patricia Ann Mitchell of Muncie; two sisters Letitia "Tish" Morrison (Steve) of Florida and Angela Dee Raef of Muncie; one brother Samuel "Skip" Morrison (Adrienne) of North Carolina; several loved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father Samuel Robert Morrison.
Funeral Services for Elizabeth will be held privately at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Rusty Clements officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com