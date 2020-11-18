1/1
Elizabeth June Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth June Hoffman

Muncie - Elizabeth June Hoffman, 48, died early Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born October 12, 1972 in Muncie and is the daughter of Patricia Ann Mitchell and the late Samuel Robert Morrison.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Muncie Central High School Class of 1991. She received her associate's degree from Ivy Tech as a CNA. Elizabeth loved her family especially her children and her granddaughter. She loved spending time on the lake, especially during the 4th of July. Elizabeth loved cruises and arts/crafts.

Elizabeth is survived by her three children, Samantha Elizabeth Hoffman of Bedford, Zachary Michael Hoffman of Muncie and Addison Michelle Hoffman of Muncie; her granddaughter Isabell Marie Davis of Muncie; her partner Michael Hoffman of Muncie; her mother Patricia Ann Mitchell of Muncie; two sisters Letitia "Tish" Morrison (Steve) of Florida and Angela Dee Raef of Muncie; one brother Samuel "Skip" Morrison (Adrienne) of North Carolina; several loved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father Samuel Robert Morrison.

Funeral Services for Elizabeth will be held privately at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Rusty Clements officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved