|
|
Elizabeth Krahulec
Winchester - Elizabeth (Betty Salyers) Krahulec, 90
Betty was born on September 15, 1929 and passed away on Thursday February 27, 2020.
Betty was born in Ashland Kentucky of humble beginnings before moving to Winchester Indiana with her family. She was a graduate of Winchester High School class of 1947.
While living in Winchester Betty sold tickets in the Cozy Theater ticket booth, worked as an office assistant at Anchor Hocking and had a long stint at the Winchester News Gazette typing the hand written articles into the format that typesetting machines could process.
Betty enjoyed being close to her large family of siblings and enjoyed bowling and fishing and was a voracious reader of Amish fiction books.
Betty is survived by her husband Jim (50 years), son, Scott McCoy and daughter in law, Martha McCoy. Grandson Zach (Jessica) McCoy and granddaughter Tobey McCoy and many great grandchildren. Also surviving are stepson Monte Krahulec and stepdaughter Jody (Karl) Fennig, step-grandchildren Todd Detro, Luanna Detro, Mark Krahulec, Jason Krahulec and Dawn Rost.
Betty was preceded in death by son David McCoy, her parents, first husband Robert (Bob) McCoy, and siblings Kathleen Lawson, Sandy McKissick, Janet Martin, Toni Riley, Earl Salyers, Woody Salyers and Edward Salyers.
Betty was a lifetime member to the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the Main Street Christian Church.
Services will take place at the Walker Funeral home on Tuesday March 3rd, 2020 with Steve McCoy and Craig Overmyer officiating. Visiting hours for friends and family are from 11AM to 1PM at Walker with the service immediately following.
Burial will be in Fountain Park Cemetery.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020