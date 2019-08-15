|
Elizabeth M. Anderson
Muncie - Elizabeth M. Anderson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Muncie on June 3, 1935, the daughter of Louis and Henrietta (Schuck) Ehrlich and graduated from Muncie Central High School.
Elizabeth worked as bookkeeper for Superior Electric Company and as a loan officer at Munseetown Community Federal Credit Union. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where she sang in the choir.
She was an avid bowler, enjoyed cruises and loved to travel, visiting all fifty states and Europe. Elizabeth was also an active member of Al-ANON.
Survivors include her five children, James Anderson (Paulette) of Indianapolis, Donald Anderson (Ann) of Avon, Ellen Fuhs (Richard) of West Lafayette, Vicky Smith (Robert) of Indianapolis and Dennis Anderson (Dawn) of Rochester Hills, Michigan; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; a brother, William Ehrlich; her sister, Sister Rose Clare Ehrlich; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Harry Everett Anderson in 2016; her brothers and sisters, Sister Margaretta Ehrlich, Raymond Ehrlich, Leon Ehrlich, Richard Ehrlich, Robert Ehrlich and Marjorie Harty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father David Hellmann presiding. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Sisters of St. Agnes, 320 Co Rd K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937, or St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 East Charles Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 15, 2019