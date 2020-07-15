Elizabeth "Liz" M. Dickson Morgan
Elizabeth "Liz" M. Dickson Morgan, 88, passed away at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
She was born in Parker City on April 14, 1932 to George Harold Dickson and Elma Marie (Anderson) Dickson. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Liz married John A. Morgan on August 26, 1950 in Shirley, IN. He precedes her in death on August 21, 1991.
Liz lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and worker at Kerr Glass in Dunkirk, which she retired from. She was a member of the GM Sympathy Club. Liz enjoyed spending time with people which led to her enjoying her time playing cards at the Senior Citizen Center. She had also enjoyed her weekly outings to the Dunkirk Bowling Alley where she bowled with her friends from Kerr Glass. She was an avid collector of everything.
She will be sadly missed by her children, David L. (wife, Laura B.) Morgan of Hartford City, Gary L. (wife, Sharon A.) Morgan of Hartford City, Cheryl D. (husband, Weart) Perkins of Hartford City and Michael R. (wife, Tracy J.) Morgan of Albany; grandchildren, Matthew (wife, Brenda) Morgan, John (wife, Sarah) Morgan, Jeffrey (wife, Denise) Morgan, Kristie (husband, Mark) Hunter Jr., Ryan (wife, Kanace) Jones, Scott Jones, Danielle (husband, Rusty) Davis, Corrie (husband, Rick) Forestal, Jamie King (husband, Chris Ashburn), Tessa (husband, Levi) Ruble, Dylan Morgan, Shelby (husband, Murphy) Hueston and Barry (wife, Christine) Perkins; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Loren W. Dickson (partner, Rick) of Houston, TX; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Marie Little and Thomas Dickson.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Pastor Gary Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 or 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice.