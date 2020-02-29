|
Elizabeth Marie (Jeffers) Loser, 46, of Gaston, IN, passed away Thursday, February 27th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, in Muncie, IN. Elizabeth was born in Muncie, IN, on January 18, 1974 a daughter of Sheila Y. (Norris) and Samuel E. Jeffers. She was a 1992 graduate of Jay County High School and went on to receive an Associate's Degree from Ivy Tech University in 1994. Elizabeth is the loving wife of Troy J. Loser who she happily married on July 27, 1996. Elizabeth was employed as a Title Clerk at Stoops Automotive in Muncie, IN, for over 20 years. She was a water baby who enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, reading, fitness, listening to country music, watching Live PD and the Steelers, trips to the lakes, Florida, and laying out on the beach. Elizabeth was a social butterfly and loved people, being "on the go", taking care of her family, and spending time with her new precious grandson Jace. She is survived by her parents Sam and Sheila Jeffers, husband Troy, son Jake S. Loser, daughter Kalie Jo Loser (Nicholas White), brother Christopher J. Jeffers (wife Robin), grandson Jace Lucas White, 2 nephews, 2 great nephews, 1 great niece, and several other extended family members. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARF. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020