Ella Holliday

Muncie - Ella Mae (Dobbs) Holliday-87
Ella went to her heavenly home on Saturday after an extended illness. She was from Wayne County, Kentucky and enjoyed taking family vacations to revisit the South.
Ella had a beautiful voice and the family believes she is finding her spot in the heavenly choir. Ella sung for years in local area churches until age and illness prevented her from doing so.
She retired from Wes-Del Schools where she spent several years as a cafeteria worker in both the High and Elementary Schools. She had also worked as a Housekeeper at the former Delaware County Home.
Ella attended the Westside United Baptist Church and often said her church had the very best musicians and singers. Church, family and especially her grandchildren were her greatest joys.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Gene Holliday; daughters, Sue (David) Lowry and Penny (Scott) Brand; grandchildren, Jordan (Danni) Brand, Alyssa (Garrett) Cole, Erik (Elizabeth) Lowry; greatgrandchildren, Easton Brand, Evan, Emma Kate & Ella Rose Lowry; extended family, Connie Brand, Brad (Amber) Brand & Family and Kim (Steve) Oliphant & family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Gertie Dobbs; Stepmother, Roxie Dobbs siblings, Alta (Marvin) Lewis, Marie (Clarence) Holliday, Stanley (Louise) Dobbs and Nellie (Oscar) Myers.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Westside United Baptist Church 3021 W. Cornbread Rd. Muncie, Indiana 47302 with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Westside United Baptist Church on Wednesday August 26, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westside United Baptist Church.
