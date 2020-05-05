|
Ella Mae Lawson
Muncie - Ella Mae Lawson, 100, passed away May 3, 2020. She was born February 11, 1920 in Richmond, Indiana to the late Arthur and Doris (Monroe) Williams. She graduated from Muncie Central High School class of 1938. She married the love of her life, Ivan Lawson, October 4, 1939 where they had 71 years together before he passed away in May 2011. Ella was a lifelong member of Main Street United Methodist Church as well as attending many social clubs such as Retired Volunteer Senior Program, 21st Century Scholars, American Red Cross, YWCA, Christian Ministries and Wapahani Nurse's Station. She was also active with TRIAD Council, Extension Homemakers Club, Selma Woman's Club, RFD Home Economics Club and The Old Car Club. Ella was actively involved with relief for children struggling in Liberia, and was known for making over 500 shorts to give away.
Ella is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Rodeffer; Son, Phillip (Kathy) Lawson; Six grandchildren, Pam, Kenny (Michelle), Brad (Mendy) Rodeffer; Tony (Jennifer, Tim (Stacy) and Julie Lawson; Six great-grandchildren, Hunter Rodeffer, Ashlee (Jason) Richardson, Kelsey (fiancé: Austin Bunch, Bret (Ella Funke) and Olivia Lawson and Anthony (Katie) Franklin; Three great-great-grandchildren, Hazel Richardson and Addison and Charlotte Franklin; Her furry companion, Ebony, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Doris and Arthur Williams; Son-in-law, Donald Rodeffer; Sisters, Janice Johnson and Maxine Siewert; Brothers, Robert, Warren, James and Lowell Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ella's memory to Selma Woman's Club, The Christian Ministries and/or the Garden at Gethsemane Church.
There will be private family services for Ella. Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 5 to May 7, 2020