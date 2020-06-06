Ella Mae Marlow
Indianpolis - Ella Mae Marlow, 96, Indianapolis, and formerly of Muncie, passed away Thursday evening, June 4, 2020, at The Altenheim in Indianapolis.
She was born Friday, April 4, 1924, in Logan, West Virginia, the daughter of Robert Konrad and Blanche (Redding) Wiley. Ella was a longtime Muncie resident and a member of High Street United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Church Bazaars and Ruth's Circle. She loved to work in her garden and enjoyed canning vegetables that she grew.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Beth (husband, Chris) Bobko, Bob (wife, Anne) Harless, and Becky (husband, Jim) Coovert; her grandson-in-law, Chuck Tucker; sister, Helen Ann Adams; and many great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Blanche Wiley; her husband, Thomas Marlow; son, Robert Harless; and a granddaughter, Amy Tucker.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial with graveside services will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, please remember and adhere to the social distancing and a mask is required at the funeral home.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.