|
|
Ella Sue Southworth
Ella Sue Southworth, 89, passed away at Golden Living Center on January 7, 2020.
She was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on February 12, 1930. She was the daughter of Sylvia and Elbert Copeland. She went to school at York Institute. She lived in Muncie, Indiana and had worked at Duffy Tool & Stamping and had been an Office Assistant for Dentist Dr. Steckman. She had been a member of West Side Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters Debby Finney (husband Bill), Vicki Journay, and Judy Cox (husband Mike), 7 Grandchildren, Brad Finney (wife Charity), Scott Finney, Jeramy Aikin, Christopher Aikin, Ryan Cox (wife Jenny), Casey Cox (wife Melissa) & Krystal Brown (husband Chris), 20 Great Grandchildren, several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Southworth, her parents, Grandson, Chuck Finney and sister Mary Beth Elrod. Calling will be at Jennings Funeral Homes; Jamestown, Tennessee Sunday January 12 at 1:00 PM with services to follow at 2:PM. Burial will follow the services at Allardt Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020