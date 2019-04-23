Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Ellen Ann Welker


Ellen Ann Welker
Ellen Ann Welker Obituary
Ellen Ann Welker

Knightstown -

Ellen Ann Welker, 94, of Knightstown, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Henry Community Health Hospital in New Castle, Indiana.

She was born on Friday, September 19, 1924, in Mount Pulaski, Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Grace (Wilson) Stolz. Ellen worked briefly as a registered nurse for Ball Memorial Hospital but was predominantly a home maker. She was a member of West Side Church of Christ, and loved reading, watching Hallmark movies, enjoyed gardening and playing games. She also enjoyed volunteering her time and loved helping others.

Ellen is survived by three children, Gail (husband, Ray) Miller, York, Nebraska; Pam (husband, Rick) Henderson, Knightstown, Indiana; and Alan (wife, Susan) Welker, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Les (wife, Pam) Miller, Josh (wife, Cara) Henderson, Erin Henderson, Lynn (husband, Jay) Powers, Abby (husband, Jason) Anderson, Jill Welker, Katie (husband, Justin) Spence, and John (wife, Amanda) Welker; and eight great-grandchildren, Austin Henderson, Garret Henderson, Madelynn Miller, Hayley and Chase Wunder, Audry Miller, and Zoey and Maggie Spence.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, George Welker.

Services to celebrate Ellen's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Michael Gors officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 23, 2019
