Ellen Ayers
1920 - 2020
Ellen Ayers

Muncie - Ellen Ayers, 100, passed away on Thursday evening, October 8, 2020, of natural causes at Signature Healthcare.

Mrs. Ayers was born April 14, 1920 in Muncie, the daughter of Harvey and Maud (Mustard) Bicknell and worked as a Nurse's Aide.

Left to cherish her memory and tell her stories are her three children, Michael Ayers (Mary Rose) of Muncie, Jay Ayers (Angela) of Humbolt, AZ and Virginia Speidel of Muncie; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Maud Bicknell; her husband, Charles W Ayers on November 13, 1994; and her siblings, Edna, Kathleen, Raymond, Barbara, Marietta, Ruby, Lillian, Elizabeth and Frances.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Harold Goodpastor officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meek Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and one hour before services on Wednesday.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
OCT
14
Calling hours
09:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
OCT
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
