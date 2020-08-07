1/1
Ellen Eileen Donovan
Ellen Eileen Donovan

Muncie - Ellen Eileen (Griffis) Donovan, 96, resident of Muncie, passed away at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Wednesday.

She was born in Lawrence, Indiana, December 19, 1923, the daughter of Donald and Martha Helvey Griffis. She was a graduate of Yorktown High School and worked for over 30 years in the cafeteria at Daleville Schools.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Donovan, her parents, and 2 brothers, William and Robert Griffis.

Survivors are three sons: Dennis (Sandra) Donovan of Daleville, Barry "Brett" Donovan (Julie) of Daleville and Mick (June) Donovan of Middletown, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Melanie Plummer of Reeds Station and JoAnn Smith (Chuck) of Yorktown, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Saunders Cemetery, Daleville with CDC guidelines.

Online guestbook is available at, www.ballardandsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
