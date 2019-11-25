Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Ellen Hickman Livingston

Ellen Hickman Livingston Obituary
Ellen Hickman Livingston, 100, went to Heaven Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Westminster Health Care.

She was born in Dysart, IA on March 31, 1919, grew up in Gaston and graduated from Harrison High School in 1937.

Ellen was a homemaker for many years and had various accounting jobs, retiring from Ball State University.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, reading, and especially spending time with her family.

Ellen was married forty-six years to Harold E. Livingston, they had four children, Edward Livingston (Sandra), Janet Peirson (Jerry), Wanda Hider (Allen), and Marjorie Smith (Randell); ten grandchildren, Todd and Troy (Katheryn) Livingston, Michael Peirson, Julie Alexander (Stephen),Elizabeth Henry (Eddie), Kimberly DuBois (Blair), Craig Hider (Robyn), Nathanial Smith (Amy), Wesley Smith (Allison), Tanna Smith; twenty-one great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and three brothers, William, Charles, and Howard Hickman.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Gathering, 9512 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47303, The Muncie Mission, P.O. Box 2349, Muncie, IN 47307-0349, or the .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
