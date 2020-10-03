Ellen K. Edmonds
Muncie - Ellen K. Edmonds, 79, passed away October 2, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital, after an extended bout with Parkinson's Disease.
She was born May 20, 1941, in Muncie, the daughter of Paul and Louise (Phifer) Jones. Ellen graduated from Burris High School in 1959 and received her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Ball State University.
Mrs. Edmonds was a Teacher at Eaton Elementary for 30 enjoyable years, retiring in 1999. She loved all of her students and touched several students' lives.
Ellen was a lifelong member of Hazelwood Christian Church, the Business and Professional Women's Club and Muncie Coin Club. She also was a member of TREES (Teachers Retired from Eaton Elementary School).
She enjoyed square dancing, camping, traveling, and many outdoor activities, including snowmobiling. Ellen was a big sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Pacers and the Colts.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gary Edmonds; a daughter, Leann Kennedy (husband, David); a son, Brad Edmonds (wife, Jill); three grandchildren, Emily Pittenger, Adam Kennedy (wife, Sydney), and Taylor Watters (husband, Cameron); two great-grandchildren, Addalyn Kennedy and Reagan Watters; a sister, Joetta Riggin; brothers-in-law, Joe Edmonds (wife, Hazel), Nate Edmonds (wife, Becky), John Edmonds (wife, Marilyn), and Dean Burpo; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Edmonds was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Jack Riggin; and two sisters-in-law, Veronica Burpo, and Raveina McNabb.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303, or to the favorite charity of the donor's choice
