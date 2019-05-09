Services
Ellen M. Campbell


Muncie - Ellen M. Campbell, 78, passed away Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019, at Golden Living Center.

She was born in Muncie on August 27, 1940, the daughter of Lemuel and Helen Cooper.

Surviving are her husband, Hubert; five children, Chic Campbell, Brian Campbell, Guy Campbell ( wife, Elaine), Penny Henderson (husband, Von), Pam Campbell; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, John Cooper (wife, Pam) and Ronald Cooper; a sister, Pearl Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant children; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

There will be no services per her request.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019
