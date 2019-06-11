Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Maurice Black


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Maurice Black Obituary
Ellen Maurice Black

Muncie - Ellen Maurice Black, age 97, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus.

She was born July 20, 1921 in New Castle and was the daughter of the late Alvin and Agnes (Moon) Hulse.

Ellen had worked 25 years in a clerical position for Warner Gear. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Over a period of years, she and her late husband, traveled to eight European countries.

She is survived by a brother, Thomas L. (wife, Shirley) Hulse of Anderson; one sister, Patricia A. Mead of Pendleton; several nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Janet (husband, Les) Marsh of Muncie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Duane Black; four sisters, Virginia Smith, Vivian Root, Delores Brown, Joyce Reichart; two brothers, Robert and Marvin Hulse; two nephews, Steven Brown and Eldon Pence

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until service time Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 11, 2019
