Ellen Maurice Black
Muncie - Ellen Maurice Black, age 97, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus.
She was born July 20, 1921 in New Castle and was the daughter of the late Alvin and Agnes (Moon) Hulse.
Ellen had worked 25 years in a clerical position for Warner Gear. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Over a period of years, she and her late husband, traveled to eight European countries.
She is survived by a brother, Thomas L. (wife, Shirley) Hulse of Anderson; one sister, Patricia A. Mead of Pendleton; several nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Janet (husband, Les) Marsh of Muncie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Duane Black; four sisters, Virginia Smith, Vivian Root, Delores Brown, Joyce Reichart; two brothers, Robert and Marvin Hulse; two nephews, Steven Brown and Eldon Pence
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until service time Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 11, 2019