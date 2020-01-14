|
Ellen Ruann (Campbell) Reed-Hensley
Yorktown - Ellen Ruann (Campbell) Reed-Hensley, 80, our beloved mother and "grammy" passed from this world into the arms of her Savior Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born Saturday, December 2, 1939, in Muncie, the daughter of Harold B. and Orma Ruth (Curts) Campbell. Ruann grew up in Muncie and was a 1957 graduate of Muncie Central High School. She was an avid reader, a love that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Ruann also enjoyed square dance, cross stitch, and quilting. She and her sister, Nancy, shared the love of quilting and enjoyed time together shopping for fabric and patterns. Ruann was a staunch supporter of Cowan Black Hawk basketball and Yorktown Tiger volleyball. As her grandchildren grew, so did her devotion to their interests. She spent countless hours at ball games, music concerts, dance competitions, and volleyball matches. Ruann spent many winters in Florida with long time Muncie friends, Phil and Claudine Rogers, Bill and Marge Luttrell and Don and Marilee Allen.
In July 1961, Ruann married Sherman L. Reed. They were married for thirty wonderful years and enjoyed the blessings of their children and grandchildren. Ruann's connection to the Reed family remained strong even after Sherm's death.
Much of her working career involved medical practice management including the offices of Dr. Richard Snyder, Dr. Anne Eliades, Associates in Surgery, C V Surgical Associates, Southway Urgent Care, The Wound Healing Center, and her son Tod's podiatric medical practice.
Her professional memberships and club involvement includes the American Business Women's Association, Altrussa Club, Ball Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Ball Memorial Hospital Volunteers, and Women's Bible Studies at New Life Presbyterian Church and Cammack United Methodist Church.
Later in Ruann's life she met and fell in love with David Hensley. They were married on April 13, 2009. Along with her marriage came the blessing of David's four daughters, Barbara, Jill, Shari, and Margaret.
Ruann's life was grounded by her faith in God and love of her Savior. She attended Fountain Square United Methodist Church, New Life Presbyterian Church, and Cammack United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Leslie E. Cowan, Kevin C. Reed, and Tod S. (wife, Angie) Reed; grandchildren, Christopher Coy, Dustin (wife, Lin) Reed, Connor Reed, Claire Cowan, and Olivia Reed; one great grandchild, Auron Reed; one sister, Nancy (husband, Bill) Warner; one brother, Tony (wife, Susan) Campbell; and several nieces and nephews. The special loves of Ruann's life were her "fur babies" Sophie, Mimi, and Beau Isaac.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold B. and Orma Ruth (Curts) Campbell; her husbands, Sherman L. Reed, who passed away October 29, 1991 and David E. Hensley, who passed away December 8, 2016; and a brother, Malcolm Campbell.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastors Woody and Emily Sears officiating. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery at Yorktown.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to REACH Yorktown Ministry, P.O. Box 4, Yorktown, Indiana 47396 or to Cancer Services of Delaware County, Little Red Door, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020