|
|
Elmer "Junior" Osborne
Selma, IN - Elmer Junior Osborne, 90, of Selma, IN passed away Sunday morning, June 16, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Muncie, IN with family by his side. He was born March 20, 1929 in Blackford County, IN the son of Elmer and Lelia (Blankenbaker) Osborne.
Junior retired from Warner Gear after many years as a parts inspector and tow motor operator. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Selma, IN. He enjoyed spending his leisure time camping with family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory a step-daughter, Joretta Hertle (husband, Robert) of Muncie, IN; a son, Ted M. Osborne (wife, Minda) of the Philippines; a daughter-in-law, Judy Brooks; three sisters-in-law, Mertle Osborne, Cynthia Osborne, Rosie Duckworth (husband, Dan) and Louise Luttrel; two brothers-in-law, Ron Jarrett and Paul Gaines (wife, Ruth); seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and 36 Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Frances; a step-son, Ronald A Brooks; four brothers; and five sisters.
A service to celebrate Junior's life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember one hour prior to services, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 19, 2019