Eloise Petty
Muncie - Eloise Petty was born April 1, 1923 in Leflore, Mississippi to Sammie Miller and Samuel Glover. She cherished her Grandfather, Reverend "Papa John" Miller, who took a part in her upbringing. She professed her belief in Christ and was baptized at an early age.
Eloise was joined in Holy matrimony to her sweetheart Fennie Petty on February 2, 1941. They briefly resided in Cleveland, OH before making their home in Muncie, IN. The couples were the proud parents of 7 children.
Eloise was a dedicated member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. During her years of service, she served as President of the Senior Missionary, member of Usher Board and Sunday school teacher. She loved her Sunday school children. She also enjoyed visiting the sick and shut in.
As Homemaker, Eloise's primary focus was her family. She raised her children to put God first. After raising her children, she was employed at Huffer Memorial Center for 10 years. She also enjoyed activities with friends and family such as shopping, family reunions and traveling.
During her final two years of her life, she resided at the home of her son-in-law, Rudy Williams and her daughter Imogene Williams, where she was devotedly cared for until her passing on October 10, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons Curtis Petty, Clarence Petty, Jerome Petty (Muncie, IN), Imogene Williams (Rudy Williams) (Anderson, IN), William Petty (Charleston, SC) and Kindra Yarbrough (Jerome) (Plainfield, IL). Grandchildren, Crystal Williams (Anderson, IN), Micah Petty (Richmond, IN), Nikki Petty-Miles (Eddie) , Erica Petty-Saunders (Eric), Kendall Yarbrough (Indianapolis, IN), and Sydney Yarbrough (Plainfield, IL), Spencer Simmons (Indianapolis, IN) and great grandchildren Reanna Williams, Brooklyn Williams, Xavier Williams, Isiah Williams, Christian Townsend, Olivia Silver, Armond Williams, Eddie Miles IV, Ehsan Saunders, Nasim Miles, Epyc Saunders, Spencer Simmons, Jr., Kobe Simmons, Tank Holmes, Cherokee Simmons, Rosie Lawson, Neamosha Lawson and host of beloved Cousins and extended family. Also special friends Sister Mattie Coleman and Sister Annabelle Broaddus, & goddaughters Patricia Montgomery, her road trip buddy and much more. Special daughter, Truddie Evans, who supplied Sister Petty with delicious meals, daily visits, and aided wherever she was needed. Neighborhoods daughters Jeannie Wright and Ora Lee Foley.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Fennie Petty, their son Samuel Petty, Grandsons - Jevon Petty and Colin Williams and her parents Sammie Miller and Samuel Glover.
The family of Eloise Petty wishes to acknowledge with sincere appreciation the many comforting messages, prayers, and telephone calls. We also appreciate the generous out pouring of kindness, flowers, food, and monetary donations during this time of bereavement. We extend a special thank you to Pastor Edward Long and First Lady Doris Long and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. We would also like to thank Pastor William O'Neal and Second Missionary Baptist Church for welcoming her into the Second Baptist Family and giving her loving care while she resided in Anderson. Another special thanks to the hospice staff of St. Vincent Anderson.
Celebration of Life will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 1700 E. Butler, Muncie, IN
Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 pm. Visitations will be 2 hours prior 10 am - 12 pm. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019