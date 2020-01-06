|
Elsa Jane Albinson Reichle
Our dazzling Elsa Jane Albinson Reichle died peacefully at home on December 30th surrounded by her loving family. She was 91 years old. Elsa was born on January 30th, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. She earned a B. A. in Art Education from Wayne State in Detroit, Michigan and a M.F.A. in Fiber Arts from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. She taught Art in the Muncie Community and Daleville School systems for many years.
She met Marvin C. Reichle while attending Wayne and they were married for 59 years. Together, they created a one-of-a-kind home for their three children, Karyn, Lisa, and Kurt, that reflected in every way their love of art, cooking, horticulture, but most of all their love for friends and family. While Elsa was often teased for her propensity for burning toast and defending the merits of the sometimes expired can goods in her cupboards, she was a gourmet cook who made countless wonderful meals for friends and family alike. One of her greatest joys was to gather people together around the large dinner table that sat in the middle of her kitchen, the centerpiece of her home. To arrive at Elsa's house was to smell good things cooking, hear her singing along with Billie Holiday or listening to NPR at full volume, as her Kitchen Aid mixer churned away in the background, while she pulled together the latest set of recipes to capture her fancy for dinner. Her smile was always welcoming and the coffee hot and ready to go.
Elsa and Marvin opened their home and hearts to people all over the world, hosting numerous international students over the years, many who returned to visit years after they had gone back to their homelands. She embraced her Swedish heritage with a gusto and each year hosted a Christmas Eve Swedish smorgasbord. Elsa did not have a materialistic bone in her body except when it came to IKEA napkins and candles. She loved to decorate for the holidays and the candle-lit, open-house event became a tradition for many of her friends and family. Her diligent work for days in advance ensured that it was always a beautiful night, filled with delicious food, good company, and much laughter. Elsa also established a long running tradition in her church of celebrating the Scandinavian St. Lucia Day, including members of the congregation making saffron buns at her home in preparation of the celebration, meant to bring hope and light at the darkest time of the year.
Elsa was always ready for travel and adventure, whether it was her annual trip to Spain, visiting friends spread across the country, or traveling Europe with her family in a VW camper. She made friends everywhere she went. Her enthusiasm and fun-spirited outlook was contagious, and her ability to be in the moment and greet whatever came her way with warmth and optimism drew people to her throughout her life. Elsa was artistic, creative, outgoing and funny. She often called even older children that frequented her house "honey-babies" or "precious puddings" earning her sheepish smiles or giggles. Whether it was her clothes, the lipstick that she wore, the walls in her home, or an event she was planning, Elsa was sure to be memorable, colorful, and bright.
Elsa was generous and devoted countless hours to helping others. She was one of the longest running meal delivery teams for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels. Elsa was also a beloved member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Muncie for almost 60 years. Along with the numerous charities she supported; she also established an educational trust to ensure that all of her grandchildren would have the opportunity to go to college. She believed in contributing her time and resources to the greater good and continually exemplified these values in all that she did. In short, Elsa loved people and had a special way of drawing out the best in about everyone she ever met. Though she will be missed, her enduring love will live on in everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her children Karyn Reichle, Lisa (Ric) Dwenger, Kurt (Ann) Reichle; her grandchildren Linnea Toney (Evan Bergman), Erik (Abby) Toney, Matthew (Jacey) Toney, Kate (James) Murray, Abbie (Tyler) Cooprider, Adam (Brandy) Reichle, Andrew (Jeana) Reichle, Emma Reichle, and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Reichle. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Janauary 18th, at 2:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Muncie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Meals on Wheels or the Ball State University Foundation International Friendship Fund (4801).
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020