Elsie L. Bales
1925 - 2020
Elsie L Bales

Parker City - Elsie Laveta Bales, 95, of Parker City, IN, formerly of Portland, IN passed away early Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Parker City, IN. She was born January 19, 1925 in Randolph County, IN the daughter of George and Ruth L. (Tomlinson) Bales.

Elsie was a 1943 graduate of Greene Township School and 1965 graduate from Bethel College and received her Master Degree from Ball State Teacher College in Elementary Teaching. She was also a graduate of Indiana Business College of Muncie, IN. She had worked at Amec Lee Plant as a Computer Operator. She taught elementary school for three years in South Bend, IN and then Marion for 12 years. She was a lifetime member of the Mississinewa Christian Church, where she taught several Sunday School classes at all ages and held different offices at the church. She was also a member of Portland Women's Missionary Group. Until her health wouldn't allow her to, she attended Portland Friends Church. She enjoyed keeping a personal journal.

She leaves to cherish her memory two nieces, Nellie Phillips (husband, Larry) of Ridgeville, IN and Charlene Wilder (husband, Steve) of Redkey, IN; and a nephew, P.Michael Harris (wife, Betty) of Portland, IN; several great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Mildred Brinckerhoof.

Due to the current Covid-19 mandates, services will be private for family. There will be know public calling hours. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery of Farmland, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mississinewa Christian Church, 7708 W 700 N Ridgeville, IN 47380 or the Portland Friends Church, 229 E. Main St. Portland, IN 47371.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
