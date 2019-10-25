|
|
Elsie "Robin" M. Dillinger
Muncie - Elsie "Robin" M. Dillinger, 82, passed away following an illness on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on May 25, 1937 in Cambridge, Ohio, the daughter of Jerry and Eva (Dunlap) Vance.
Elsie attended Eaton High School. She loved I.U. Basketball, Indiana Pacers, and the Indianapolis Colts. Elsie also loved her family and her cat, Piper.
Surviving are her two sons, Kem Washburn and Vance Washburn (wife, Candy); four granddaughters, Shannon Washburn, Savannah Washburn, Abbi Washburn, and Maggie Rose Washburn; one brother, Jerry Vance; sister-in-law, Lita Vance; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Shirley Noble and Pat Brown(Wendell), and one brother, William Vance.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019