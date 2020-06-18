Elsie N. Carlin



Elsie N. Carlin, 97, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend peacefully went to be with her Savior on June 9, 2020 as she was surrounded by loving family in her Edgewood home. She was a resident of Muncie, Indiana for 30 years and spent the past 12 years in Anderson.



Elsie was born Nov. 20, 1922 in Sedalia, Indiana to James Henry and Leota Mae Israel and had five brothers. She graduated from Frankfort High School ('41). In 1942 Elsie married Lawrence Ohler with whom she had two daughters. In 1958 she married William Carlin with whom she had two children.



She worked in the kitchen for the Muncie Community Schools and later as a cook in Woodworth Dining Hall at Ball State University. She retired from Ball State in 1989.



Elsie attended Pentecostal churches for most of her life. She loved the Lord and read the bible in its entirety every year. She loved western T.V. shows and novels, but read her bible first every night. Elsie was a skilled painter, quilter, gardener, and cook. Her signature dishes were highlights at family gatherings.



Elsie is survived by brothers Donald Israel (Wisconsin) and Larry Israel (Ohio); children: Shirley (Stellwag) Markley (Anderson), Connie Corrie (Anderson), William Carlin, Sr (Muncie), and Pamela Carlin (Anderson); nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces/nephews, and her two kitties Patches and Lucy.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and brothers John, Robert, and Eugene Israel.



Elsie will be remembered for her kindness, patience, unconditional love, sweet smile, and ability to nurture the people and animals she adored.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 1:00PM at Freedom Point Apostolic Church, 6400 E. Jackson St., Muncie, IN, 47303.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Freedom Point Apostolic Church, pastorfpac@gmail.com.









