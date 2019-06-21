|
|
Elwyn Lloyd "Bud" Kammeyer
Middletown, IN. - Elwyn Lloyd "Bud" Kammeyer, 92, resident of Middletown passed way June 18, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Middletown.
He was born in Middletown, February 25, 1927, the son of William and Louise Meyer Kammeyer. He was a graduate of Sulphur Spring High School and a veteran of the US Army serving as a sergeant in Korea.
He attended Christ Lutheran Church in Anderson and enjoyed woodworking, beekeeping and farming. He had worked on the family farm for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife: Anna Kammeyer.
Survivors are 2 children: Sheri Hieston (Eric) of Brownsburg and Bruce (Doneta Depoy) Kammeyer of Frankfort. a very special friend: Eleanor Raper of Middletown and caregiver: Ginger Raper Mills of Middletown, 2 grandchildren: Olivia Hieston (Daren Tatum) and Alison Hieston of Brownsburg, great grandson: Rowan Tatum of Brownsburg.
Services will be Saturday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown.
Friends may call from noon until the time of the service.
Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, Middletown.
memorials may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church.
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on June 21, 2019