Emma Jean (Brown) Cline, 84, of Albany, IN, passed away at 2:55 AM, Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 after a courageous battle with COPD, peacefully while in the company of family members, at her residence. Emma was born in Monterey, TN on March 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Mary Alice (Wilson) and James Harley Brown. She attended Sutton School in Dunkirk, IN, and was an inspector at Armstrong Cork, Kerr Glass, and Ball INCON until her retirement in 1992. She was the widow of Francis William Cline who she happily married on March 23, 1952. Emma enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowers, puzzle books, listening to Elvis, Country Music, watching game shows, western's, and spending time with her many beloved grandchildren. Emma is survived by two sons; Robert Lee Cline, William Francis Cline, one daughter; Vickie Lynn Sours (husband Rick), two brothers; Noal and Clarence Brown, two sisters; Norma Jean Donathan, Dorothy Ann Marshall (husband John), 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Emma is preceded ins death by her parents, loving husband Francis, four brothers; Bill, Lawrence, Owen, and Hanson Brown, and two sisters; Bonnie Ritter, and Ima Jean Fuller. Friends are invited to call Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10-12 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Dunkirk, IN. Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM with Pastor Charlotte Overmeyer Officiating. Burial will follow in Dunkirk I.O.O.F Cemetery in Dunkirk, IN. In lieu of flowers Emma requested donations be made to Riley Children's Hospital Indianapolis, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 3, 2019