Emma M. Privett
Emma M. Privett

Muncie - Emma Mae Privett, of Muncie, 94, passed away Tuesday September 22, at Parkview Hospital in Columbia City with family by her side. Emma, born in Preston, Kentucky, was a Muncie resident for seventy-three years. She married Hubert Leroy Privett in 1947. The two were inseparable for forty-eight years of marriage. Leroy preceded her in death. Emma loved homemaking, gardening, cooking, sewing, and could drive a mean nail as a carpenter when called for. Emma lived an enviable life of self-reliance up to her passing. Emma had two brothers, J.C. Traylor and Buren Traylor and one sister, Anna Ingram, all deceased. Emma is survived by three generations of family that she loved and cherished. Funeral services are at Parson Mortuary on Sunday September 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM, with Minister John Root. Friends and family may call from 12:00 PM to the time of service. It was Emma's request that memorials be sent to the Little Red Door, or other cancer benevolent of your choosing. The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
SEP
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
