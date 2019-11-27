|
Emma Orick
Muncie - Emma jean Orick, 88 passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019, at The Waters of Muncie, with her family by her side.
Emma Jean was born may 20, 1931 in Red Bay, Alabama, the daughter of Nellie Mae (McCoy) Hansen and Hosie Benton Orick. She attended Red Bay High School and told stories of picking cotton with her brothers while growing up. In the 1950s she moved to Muncie, Indiana, where she raised her family and worked in various restaurants, eventually retiring from the Student Center at Ball State University, where she worked for 38 years.
Emma Jean loved spending time with her family, whether it was attending her grandchildren's sporting events at Muncie Central High School, taking road trips across the country, spending time at Lake cottage with her mother, brothers, cousins, or at Kuhn Lake with her children, grandchildren, and great -grandchildren. One of her passions was bingo, which she loved to play with her family and friends. She enjoyed going to the casinos and rarely left empty-handed. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Women's Auxiliary.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories one brother, Bobby Orick of Ardale, Wisconsin; two daughters, Carolyn (William) Jones and Vicky (Ronald) Gregory, both of Muncie, IN; Three sons, Alvin (Tracey) Tank of Albany, IN; Michael Tank of Adrian, GA, and Johnny Miller of Muncie, IN, 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great- grandchildren. Emma Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brothers JC Orick, and Ralph Eugene Orick; infant daughter, Barbara Jean Tank; son, Robert D. Stow and grandson Jared Tank; sister in-law Rosemary J. Orick.
The family would like to thank The Waters of Muncie, Compassus Hospice, and doctors at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Justin Lamason officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019