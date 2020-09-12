1/1
Emmett Benson Duncan
Emmett Benson Duncan

Muncie - Emmett Benson Duncan, 90, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, September 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born Wednesday, February 26, 1930, in Muncie, the son of Coy and Bessie (Hahn) Duncan. Emmett grew up in Muncie and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1948 and attended Purdue University. Emmett worked at Borg Warner from January 28, 1950, until retiring February 26, 1991, as Manager of Manufacturing Engineering.

Survivors include his children, Daniel Duncan, Diana Duncan-Dobbs (husband, Jack); and James Duncan (wife, Jodi); six grandchildren, Josh Dobbs, Ashley Patton, Amanda Duncan, Ethan Duncan (wife, Emily), Jacob Duncan, and Chase Duncan; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy Duncan and Bessie Allie; his wife, Catherine (Hyde) Duncan, to whom he was married from November of 1950 until she passed away in December of 2010.

Private services and visitation will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be directed to A.R.F., (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, a mask is required at the funeral home. Please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Online condolences to the family can be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
