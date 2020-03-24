|
Emogene Hogan
Emogene Hogan, 91, passed away at 8:14 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Austin, Indiana on January 4, 1929 to Elmer J. Huckleberry and Hazel F. (Hall) Huckleberry. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Emogene married Horace L. Hogan on December 5, 1954 in Jeffersonville, IN. He passed away on September 18, 2000.
She retired from Sinclair Glass in Hartford City where she worked until she was 80 years old, never missing a day of work.
Emogene's greatest love was her family, her children and grandchildren were her world.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Gary B. (wife, Teresa) Smith of Bowling Green, KY, Garnett E. (husband, Gary) Young of Hartford City, Pamela K. (husband, Mike) Collett of Ridgeville and Christopher L. (wife, Pam) Hogan of Rockingham, NC; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Alfred L. (wife, Allie Lee) Huckleberry of Hartford City; sister-in-law's, Grace Huckleberry of Washington and Judy Huckleberry of Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by grandson, Leland M. Smith and siblings, Donald E. Huckleberry, Murl Huckleberry, Elmer Huckleberry, James Huckleberry, Norma Brown and William Huckleberry and half-brother, Cecil Hall.
For the safety of our community due to Covid-19 virus, visitation and burial will remain private for the family.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our facebook page to express condolences to the family. If you are wanting to send a sympathy card or flowers please send them directly to the Family of Emogene Hogan, 200 Fairlane Drive, Hartford City, IN 47348
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020