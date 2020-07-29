1/
Rev. Emory Cecil Reece Jr.
Rev. Emory Cecil Reece, Jr.

Anderson - Rev. Emory Cecil Reece, Jr., 89, Anderson, Indiana passed away July 28, after a brief illness. He was born in Greensboro, Indiana and preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Audra (Wood) Reece. A graduate of Asbury College and The Christian Theological Seminary, He began serving for more than 70 years of ministry, first in the Methodist Church, and then in various ministries until just prior to his illness. During numerous trips to the Holy Land, he gained a lifelong appreciation and love for its sacred role in Christian history.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Marilyn (Grandison) Reece; four children: Marcia (Richard) Spitzmesser, LaPorte; J. Scott (Carrie) Reece of Nicholasville, KY; Joe Reece of Bargersville; Marla (Doug) Hall of Anderson; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Following a private funeral service arranged by Ballard and Sons, burial will take place at Harlan Cemetery, Wilkinson. No flowers, please, but notes or online tributes are welcome at Emory.memories.Reece@gmail.com. Memorial contributions may be made payable to Revival For Our Day, Inc., designated "In memory of Emory Reece for the Benevolent Fund" PO Box 482, Parker City IN 47368.

Online guestbook is available at: www.ballardandsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
