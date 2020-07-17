1/1
Ena E. Hollowell
1972 - 2020
Ena E. Hollowell

Gaston - Ena E. Hollowell, 47, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2020 at her residence after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born on November 28, 1972 in Muncie, the daughter of Donald R. and Muriel M. (Swain) Eastman and graduated in 1991 from Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma. On August 22, 1992, she married Marc T. Hollowell at Mt. Olive Church.

Ena worked for PA Labs/Lab Corp for 10 years. She attended The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church and Main Street United Methodist Church and was a member of the Boobie Buddies Club.

She especially loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and loving and caring for others.

Surviving are her husband of 27 years, Marc T. Hollowell of Gaston; one daughter, Katelyn Folkner (husband, Jacob) of Alexandria; two grandchildren, Henry Miller and Lily Miller; one sister, Elaina Miller of Gaston; and three nephews, Micheal Miller of Chicksa, OK, Allen Johns of Oklahoma City, OK and Dustin Miller (wife, Emily) of Hartford City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two children in infancy and one sister, Elisa Johns.

Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Reverend Vickie Perkins and Pastor Tony Collins officiating.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 1201 W. McGalliard Road, Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
JUL
20
Memorial service
06:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
