Erma Lee Green



Erma Lee Green transitioned from Earth to Glory Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Erma was born January 7, 1933 in Somerville, Tennessee to the union of Herbert and Lula Jo Murphy. She was the second oldest of eight. Her family moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1940 where she graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1951 and Ball Memorial Hospital Muncie School of Practical Nursing in 1965. She was employed at Ball Memorial Hospital as an OB Nurse retiring after 30 years of service. She also worked at Open Door/BMH Heath Center before fully retiring in 1998. She received several awards during her nursing career including The Star Press/Cardinal Health System, Inc. Celebrate Nurses 2008 Lifetime of Compassion Award. She loved being an OB nurse and working at Ball Memorial Hospital. In her mind there were only two greater callings in life than nursing serving God and her family. She was a proud member of Union Missionary Baptist Church for 79 years. She gave her life to Christ and was baptized in 1941. Erma served on several committees including the Usher Board, Building Committee, Church Banquet Fellowship committee but her favorite was the Helping Hands Ministry of which she was President. She loved her church and church family immensely. She was also an accomplished bowler winning numerous tournaments with her various bowling teams. A member of the Muncie Women's Bowling Association, she was eventually inducted into the Muncie WBA Bowlers Hall of Fame and recognized by The Women's International Bowling Congress in 1999. In addition to bowling she liked to travel, play softball, read spiritual books, and spend time with family and friends.



Erma was initially married to Charles E. Sanders, Sr. (deceased) and from this union were born 2 children: Dr. Charles E. (Dr. Sarah A.) Sanders, Jr., and Elizabeth A. (Dr. Kevin D. I) Woodgett. For the last 42 years she was married to Charles E. Green, Sr. who recently preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory in addition to her children; her grandchildren (who she was known affectionately as "MeMe"): Kevin D. (Kiana) Woodgett II, Dr. Samantha A. Sanders, Dr. Kimberly A. Sanders, and Dena L. Woodgett; great grandchildren; sister Lillian (Floyd) Carter; brother Herbert Murphy Jr.; stepchildren: Charlotte Price, Carolyn (Dr. William E.) O'Neal, Anita (Bishop Bobby) Warren, Katrina (Evg. Douglas) Rollins, and Min. Charles E. (Peggy) Green, Jr. and brothers-in-law Leroy White and George Cushenberry, and a special sister-in-law, Dorothy Morris. Erma also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, and many cherished friends. She was a dedicated mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and servant of God. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brothers Wesley and William Murphy; sisters Mary Lou Murphy, Josephine Cushenberry, Peggy Moore, and Lula Mae White; sisters-in-law Christine and Agnes Murphy; and brother-in-law Scott Moore. There will be a public viewing Thursday June 25 at 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Gholar & Gholar. A private immediate family only service will be held on Friday. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









