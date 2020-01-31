|
Ernest C. Whaley
Muncie - Ernest Clifford Whaley, 102, passed away at The Woodlands on January 30, 2020.
Ernest was born February 13, 1917 in Kentland, Indiana, the son of the late Jacob and Esta (Manor) Whaley. He was a 1936 graduate of Redkey High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. Ernest married his late wife Ida "Sue" (Durham) Whaley on Christmas Eve in 1940. He worked as a machine repairman for Ball Corporation prior to retiring in 1981.
Ernest was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge No. 231 and an avid Muncie Mall walker for 37 years.
Survivors include two sons, Ernest E. "Gene" Whaley, (wife Mary), Yorktown; Timothy W. Whaley, (wife Jan), Zanesfield, OH; one daughter, Pamela S. Hartley, (husband Gary), Muncie; daughter-in-law Barbara Whaley; six grandchildren, Stacy McHenry; Toni Whaley; Ronda Whaley; Ryan Whaley, (wife Brooke); Todd Whaley, (wife Sameena); and Sarah Whaley; nine great-grandchildren, Mason McHenry, Piper McHenry, Taylor Stices, Gabriel Whaley, Paige Whaley, Blaine Whaley, and Rehana Yasmin Whaley, Ayden Whaley, Eliana Whaley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ida Louise "Sue" Whaley; son Ronald L. Whaley one brother, Gola Whaley; and two sisters, Ruby Whaley and Bethel Hutchinson, Muncie.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, on Wednesday February 5, at 1:00 pm with Chaplin Justin Lamason officiating. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Entombment at Elm Ridge Mausoleum will follow.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020