Services
True Light Baptist Church
805 N Country Club Rd
Muncie, IN 47303
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
True Light Baptist Church
805 North Country Club Road
Muncie, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
True Light Baptist Church
805 North Country Club Road
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Beaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Collins Beaty


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest Collins Beaty Obituary
Ernest Collins Beaty

Muncie - Ernest Collins Beaty, 61, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born Monday, September 30, 1957, in Jamestown, Tennessee, the son of Charlie and Gladys (Whited) Beaty. Ernest loved sitting on his porch swing and waving to his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed cooking, (especially spicy foods), fishing, and going "junking". Ernest was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and enjoyed attending True Light Baptist Church.

Survivors include sisters, Pearl Thompson, and Ruby (husband Rick) Phillips; several nieces and nephews, including his niece, Denise (husband John) Springer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Gladys (Whited) Beaty; two brothers, Boyd, and Tommy; twin sisters, Judy and Jessie and sisters, Nancy and Margaret.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at True Light Baptist Church, 805 North Country Club Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303 with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at church.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.