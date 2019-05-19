|
|
Ernest Collins Beaty
Muncie - Ernest Collins Beaty, 61, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at his home.
He was born Monday, September 30, 1957, in Jamestown, Tennessee, the son of Charlie and Gladys (Whited) Beaty. Ernest loved sitting on his porch swing and waving to his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed cooking, (especially spicy foods), fishing, and going "junking". Ernest was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and enjoyed attending True Light Baptist Church.
Survivors include sisters, Pearl Thompson, and Ruby (husband Rick) Phillips; several nieces and nephews, including his niece, Denise (husband John) Springer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Gladys (Whited) Beaty; two brothers, Boyd, and Tommy; twin sisters, Judy and Jessie and sisters, Nancy and Margaret.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at True Light Baptist Church, 805 North Country Club Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303 with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at church.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 19, 2019