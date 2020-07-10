Ernest Thornburg
Winchester - Ernest Lee Thornburg, 85, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester. He was born on June 4, 1935, in Winchester, to Marvin and Irene (Robinson) Thornburg.
Ernest graduated from McKinley High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a lifelong farmer and attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Ernest is survived by his two sons, Ted (companion Diana Mitchell) Thornburg of Winchester and Tim (wife Nancy) Thornburg of Losantville; a granddaughter, Amanda Thornburg; grandson, Matthew (wife Haley) Thornburg; and a brother, Howard Thornburg.
Ernest is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Thornburg, who passed away in 2012; and two brothers, Robert Thornburg and Edwin Thornburg.
A graveside service for Ernest will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Maxville, Indiana, with Matthew Thornburg officiating.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com
.