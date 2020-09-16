1/1
Ernestine Waldon
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine Waldon

Ernestine Waldon, 67, passed away on September 12, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on Sunday, December 28, 1952, the daughter of Leo and Virgie (Prichard) Small. Ernestine graduated from Union High School in 1971. She later went to Ivy Tech to earn an Associate degree in Carpentry.

Ernestine met Harry C. Waldon while working with him at Texas Instruments. They married in 1980 and had two children, Heather and Christine. She worked as a Custodian for Ball State University. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Ernestine loved spending time with her three grandchildren. She was a breast cancer survivor. She worked most of her life, but took an early retirement due to health.

Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Christine Hampshire (husband, Jesse); brothers, Ernie Small, Randy Small, and Clyde Small (wife, Rhonda); a sister, Glenna Layne; grandchildren, Julie, Leo and Lillian Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews.

Ernestine is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; a daughter, Heather Waldon; her parents, Leo and Virgie Small; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Layne.

Funeral services will be held for Ernestine at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Family and friends may call Saturday, before the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a mask is required, and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved