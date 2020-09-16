Ernestine Waldon
Ernestine Waldon, 67, passed away on September 12, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on Sunday, December 28, 1952, the daughter of Leo and Virgie (Prichard) Small. Ernestine graduated from Union High School in 1971. She later went to Ivy Tech to earn an Associate degree in Carpentry.
Ernestine met Harry C. Waldon while working with him at Texas Instruments. They married in 1980 and had two children, Heather and Christine. She worked as a Custodian for Ball State University. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Ernestine loved spending time with her three grandchildren. She was a breast cancer survivor. She worked most of her life, but took an early retirement due to health.
Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Christine Hampshire (husband, Jesse); brothers, Ernie Small, Randy Small, and Clyde Small (wife, Rhonda); a sister, Glenna Layne; grandchildren, Julie, Leo and Lillian Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews.
Ernestine is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; a daughter, Heather Waldon; her parents, Leo and Virgie Small; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Layne.
Funeral services will be held for Ernestine at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call Saturday, before the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a mask is required, and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.
