Ernie Houk
Muncie - Ernie Houk, 64, went to be with his Lord on March 19, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on July 10, 1955, the son of Ernest and Mary Houk.
Ernie is survived by the love of his life of 48 years, Kathy Jones; two brothers, Leroy Houk and Larry Houk (Becky); several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews.
On behalf of Kathy and the family, special recognition is given to Timmy Austin for his deep devotion to Ernie and sincere thanks to the staff at MTU and CIC at IU Health.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Darrell; and two sisters, Priscilla and Carolyn.
Due to current government mandates, private services are planned. Burial will take place in Tomlinson Cemetery, Muncie, Indiana.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 E. Washington Street is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020