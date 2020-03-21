Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernie Houk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernie Houk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernie Houk Obituary
Ernie Houk

Muncie - Ernie Houk, 64, went to be with his Lord on March 19, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on July 10, 1955, the son of Ernest and Mary Houk.

Ernie is survived by the love of his life of 48 years, Kathy Jones; two brothers, Leroy Houk and Larry Houk (Becky); several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews.

On behalf of Kathy and the family, special recognition is given to Timmy Austin for his deep devotion to Ernie and sincere thanks to the staff at MTU and CIC at IU Health.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Darrell; and two sisters, Priscilla and Carolyn.

Due to current government mandates, private services are planned. Burial will take place in Tomlinson Cemetery, Muncie, Indiana.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 E. Washington Street is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now