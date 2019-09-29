Services
Estella 'Stella' Evelyn Black

Muncie - Estella 'Stella' Evelyn Black, 92, of Muncie, passed away on September 25, 2019. Stella was born in Byrdstown, TN, the daughter of Audie May and Ozville Elmer Logan.

Stella met, fell in love, and married the love of her life, Obie Lee Black. Obie was a GM factory man as well as a singer, guitar player, and songwriter who head speared 'The Black Jacks'. Stella loved to craft, dance, visit and eat at MAC's Restaurant in Muncie, and take drives in the country as well as local parks. She was a member of Sound the Alarm Church of God in Muncie. Above all, Stella loved to tend to her house and family. Obie and Stella were also featured on WLBC's, channel 49, dance study quite often. They were referred to as 'The Capper Cutters'.

Stella is survived by her husband of 69 ½ years, Obie Black; daughter, Sheila (James) Miller; brothers: Elmer Logan and George Logan; sisters: Violet Wearly, Bernice Ridenour, Helen O'Dean Hicks, and Betty Jean Lawson; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Aline Cline.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents as well as many siblings.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Joey Prewitt. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
