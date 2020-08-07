Esther Gierhart
Winchester - Esther Gierhart, of Winchester, IN, went to be with her heavenly father and the love of her life Roger on Thursday, August 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 27, 1927, in Fort Recovery, OH, the daughter of the late David and Erma (Arnold) Garringer.
Esther and Roger married June 18, 1949. She was a member of Chapelwood Baptist Church and later The Sanctuary of New Castle. She was a 1945 graduate of Fort Recovery High School. Esther retired from Anchor Glass in 1982 after 33 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Roger; four brothers, William, Marvin, Leonard, and Richard; three sisters, Norma, Velma, and Charlotte; a son, Wesley Gierhart, and great granddaughter, Katie Grigsby.
Survivors include one son, Curtis Gierhart; three grandchildren, Michelle Grigsby, DeJai (husband Dennis) Trosper, and Brock Gierhart; five great grandchildren, Haley, Caleb, Keaton, Dennis III, and Corbin; one great great granddaughter, Aubree; one great great grandson, Charlee; many nieces and nephews; as well as a special neighbor, Mindy, a large extended family including several grandchildren adopted by heart.
A celebration of Esther's life will be at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Chapelwood Baptist Church, 1097 N Old Hwy 27, Winchester, IN 47394, with Rev. Russell Fraley and Pastor Jeff Jaco officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Fountain Park Cemetery.
Friends and family may call an hour before the services on Sunday at the church. Memorials in Esther's honor can be made to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com
.