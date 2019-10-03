|
|
Esther Inez Teegarden
Hartford City - Esther Inez Teegarden, 92, passed away at 5:07 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Bridgewater Rehabilitation Centre in Hartford City.
She was born in Anderson on January 9, 1927 to William Coda Horton and Mattie Frqances (Romine) Horton. Her parents preceded her in death.
Esther married James "Jim" M. Teegarden on February 9, 1946 in Trenton, IN. He passed away on May 8, 2011.
She formerly worked at Jackson's Canning Factory and was also a custodian with her husband Jim at the Blackford County Courthouse.
Esther was a member of the Olive Branch Church of the Nazarene and Trenton Community Club. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, working crossword puzzles, crafting and sewing. She also was a Cincinnati Reds Fan and loved to watch first baseman, Joey Votto.
Esther will be sadly missed by her children, Sheila E. (husband, Danny) Grayson of Hartford City, Carol J. (husband, Jay) Sands of Hartford City, Lisa J. (husband, Allen) Valentine, James "Jim" A. (wife, Marcia) Teegarden of Poneto and Scottie L. Teegarden of Pennville; 23 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Henry Franklin Horton, Emma Lou Cook, Alpha Mae Clem, Manuel Horton and Julia Coons.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Rev. Dewey Miller officiating.
Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Olive Branch Church of the Nazarene, 7981 East 250 North, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be sent to
www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 3, 2019