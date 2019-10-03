Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Teegarden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Inez Teegarden


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Inez Teegarden Obituary
Esther Inez Teegarden

Hartford City - Esther Inez Teegarden, 92, passed away at 5:07 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Bridgewater Rehabilitation Centre in Hartford City.

She was born in Anderson on January 9, 1927 to William Coda Horton and Mattie Frqances (Romine) Horton. Her parents preceded her in death.

Esther married James "Jim" M. Teegarden on February 9, 1946 in Trenton, IN. He passed away on May 8, 2011.

She formerly worked at Jackson's Canning Factory and was also a custodian with her husband Jim at the Blackford County Courthouse.

Esther was a member of the Olive Branch Church of the Nazarene and Trenton Community Club. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, working crossword puzzles, crafting and sewing. She also was a Cincinnati Reds Fan and loved to watch first baseman, Joey Votto.

Esther will be sadly missed by her children, Sheila E. (husband, Danny) Grayson of Hartford City, Carol J. (husband, Jay) Sands of Hartford City, Lisa J. (husband, Allen) Valentine, James "Jim" A. (wife, Marcia) Teegarden of Poneto and Scottie L. Teegarden of Pennville; 23 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Henry Franklin Horton, Emma Lou Cook, Alpha Mae Clem, Manuel Horton and Julia Coons.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Rev. Dewey Miller officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Olive Branch Church of the Nazarene, 7981 East 250 North, Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences may be sent to

www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now